Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Hold

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,542. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

