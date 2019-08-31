Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.68. Paychex reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.
In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.
PAYX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. 853,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. Paychex has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
