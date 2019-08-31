Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.68. Paychex reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. 853,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. Paychex has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.