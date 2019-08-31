Zacks: Brokerages Expect LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.28 Million

Analysts forecast that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) will report $101.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LegacyTexas Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.80 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group reported sales of $98.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will report full-year sales of $392.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.20 million to $401.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $414.40 million, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $425.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LegacyTexas Financial Group.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.19). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.13 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTXB. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.05 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of LTXB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.40. 184,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $60,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $78,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTXB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.