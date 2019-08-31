Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $13.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.95 billion to $13.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

In related news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 184,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,854 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

