Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aecom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.79. Aecom reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aecom by 310.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aecom by 68.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aecom by 47.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. Aecom has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

