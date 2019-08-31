Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Omeros stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.49. 202,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,847. The stock has a market cap of $922.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.98. Omeros has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Omeros by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Omeros by 16,167.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

