Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Avnet posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Avnet’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVT. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Avnet to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1,687.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1,178.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avnet by 39.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.89. 487,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,937. Avnet has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.