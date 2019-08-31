Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. Aphria reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 971.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aphria in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Aphria by 45.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aphria by 56.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Aphria by 17.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aphria by 76.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Aphria by 6.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APHA traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 3,024,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,569,016. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. Aphria has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

