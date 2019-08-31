Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $833,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,884.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3,138.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 289,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.