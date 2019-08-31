Zacks: Analysts Expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post sales of $100.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $101.80 million. Dmc Global reported sales of $87.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year sales of $410.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.09 million to $411.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $466.63 million, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $508.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

BOOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. 132,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

