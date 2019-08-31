Zacks: Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post $70.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.60 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $95.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $333.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $342.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $403.77 million, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $423.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 111,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,373. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $474.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.32. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 815.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 126,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 108.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 725.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 93,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

