Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.35 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 730,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.59. Rambus has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $44,973.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $219,078.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,790.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $287,532 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 31.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 168,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

