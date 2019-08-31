Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $1.27 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Kadant posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Shares of KAI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,355. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $915.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $467,000.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,096.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $76,414.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,037.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,358. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,681,000 after purchasing an additional 117,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,505 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 644,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.