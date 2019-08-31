Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative net margin of 58.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Yintech Investment updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:YIN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. Yintech Investment has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yintech Investment stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Yintech Investment worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

