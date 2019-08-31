Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.19)-(0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $75.5-76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.59 million.Yext also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.43–0.41 EPS.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.77. 4,600,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,548. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on Yext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 586,197 shares of company stock valued at $11,703,233. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

