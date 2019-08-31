XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $76.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,528. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 76.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,095,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $176,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in XPO Logistics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,062,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $86,715,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.