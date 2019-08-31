X-CASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $6,561.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00319701 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1,070.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 43,021,713,644 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

