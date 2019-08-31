WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the grocer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 230 ($3.01).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 243.75 ($3.19).

Get WM Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRW opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.