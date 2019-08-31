Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €198.80 ($231.16).

WDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ETR WDI traded up €1.75 ($2.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €145.10 ($168.72). 1,050,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €133.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.97. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52 week high of €199.00 ($231.40).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

