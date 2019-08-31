Wings (WINGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Wings has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Bancor Network and Gatecoin. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $118,658.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00222942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01343290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00091681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.