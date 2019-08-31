William Hill (LON:WMH) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on the gambling company’s stock.

WMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on William Hill in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. William Hill presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 235 ($3.07).

Shares of WMH opened at GBX 178.20 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. William Hill has a one year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 266.70 ($3.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.79.

William Hill (LON:WMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Analysts expect that William Hill will post 1638.9999204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 2.66 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.14%.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

