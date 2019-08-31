Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 98,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $514,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 93.2% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.2% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 784,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.