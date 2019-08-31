Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 43,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 229,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,799,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,581,958. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

