Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BP accounts for about 3.3% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 71.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP remained flat at $$36.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,743,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $47.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

