Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $161.96. 2,481,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average of $169.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

