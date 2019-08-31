Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
WCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.52.
TSE:WCP opened at C$3.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.57. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$8.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79.
In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,099.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,119,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,651,269.69. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 555,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,222,912. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 108,975 shares of company stock worth $419,742.
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
