Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $46.57. 14,477,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,669,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

