Weik Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,784,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,378,000 after acquiring an additional 448,303 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,463.0% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 114,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,223. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $59.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

