Weik Capital Management Sells 50 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Weik Capital Management lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.0% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after purchasing an additional 509,286 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,345,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after purchasing an additional 332,297 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 651,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,882,000 after purchasing an additional 275,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.76. 307,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.61. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $314.14 and a 52 week high of $414.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.29.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

