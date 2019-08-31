Weik Capital Management Purchases 320 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,153,000 after purchasing an additional 664,247 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,621,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,561,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,362,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,905,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,626.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 227,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 219,217 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. 2,044,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,574. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

