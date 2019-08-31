Weik Capital Management Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Weik Capital Management cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up about 2.6% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 599,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,057,000 after buying an additional 232,384 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,845,000 after buying an additional 614,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,332,000 after buying an additional 172,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,375,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.89. 648,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,311. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Bruckmann acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.69 per share, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,740,663.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,911,348. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Securities started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.41.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.