Weik Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $17,491,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 33.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 960,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after acquiring an additional 241,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 175,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after acquiring an additional 117,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $5,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. 1,490,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.50 and a beta of 1.49. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

