Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.02.

WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.60 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Weibo in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Weibo stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. 1,149,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Weibo has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

