Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.02.
WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.60 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Weibo in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Weibo stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. 1,149,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Weibo has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.21.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
