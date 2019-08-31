Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,347. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.99.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.