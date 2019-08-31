Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

WDR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WDR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 763,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.48 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 665,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 237,523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

