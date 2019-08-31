Wabi (WABI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,096.00

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Wabi has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wabi token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wabi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01337065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091465 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021650 BTC.

About Wabi

Wabi’s launch date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico . The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken . Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io . Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wabi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wabi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.