Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 389,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth $13,381,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,060,000 after purchasing an additional 229,895 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,756,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $158,552.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,216 shares in the company, valued at $11,868,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,782 shares of company stock worth $320,652. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 198,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.