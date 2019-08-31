Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,827 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Progress Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 131,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,080. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $103.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

