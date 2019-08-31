Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 12.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.01. 418,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,484. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

