Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 422,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 173,581 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,265,000 after acquiring an additional 428,700 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 506,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 118,530 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 67,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 381,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3732 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

