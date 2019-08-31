Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,016 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.10.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.35. 925,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,849. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $228.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.