Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,752 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hawaiian worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $5,304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 738.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 194,711 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 351,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,179. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

