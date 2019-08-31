Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,890 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 43.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 373,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 272,439 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 25,444 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

SNN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 341,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,831. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

