Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.14. 259,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 723,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,077,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtusa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,708,000 after buying an additional 93,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Virtusa by 2.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,991,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,901,000 after buying an additional 83,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtusa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,570,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Virtusa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,049,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,090,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Virtusa by 1.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 812,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,427,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

