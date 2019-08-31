Vicus Capital Takes Position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRON stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 1,565,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.75 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,521.25% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 217.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

