Vicus Capital Invests $301,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.62. 2,946,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,635. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

