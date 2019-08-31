Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 383,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,102,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.02. 657,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,340. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,963.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total value of $9,827,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,317 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,778.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,361 shares of company stock worth $16,825,553. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

