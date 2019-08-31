Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $262,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,668,000 after acquiring an additional 162,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,177 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,706,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,412,000 after purchasing an additional 282,018 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

