Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,787. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.

