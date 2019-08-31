Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $393,000 in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,370,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,463,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 412,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 249.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 174,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 124,823 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of MOO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.87. 16,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $67.62.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

